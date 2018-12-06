The First Epic Online Meltdown of the 2020 Democratic Primary Has Begun and It’s About Beto O’Rourke

The man, the myth, the flame war between online pundits. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

If you were hungry for some overwrought, ideologically driven accusations involving elections 13 months away, a lil’ old restaurant called The Internet was a good place to sate your appetite Thursday!

It all started with a piece by democratic-socialism-friendly Washington Post columnist Elizabeth Bruenig about Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who came close to a longshot Senate upset over Ted Cruz and who some doofuses have pegged as a worthy 2020 Democratic presidential nominee. Bruenig is skeptical, writing that “I think the times both call for and allow for a left-populist candidate with uncompromising progressive principles. I don’t see that in O’Rourke.” She criticizes O’Rourke’s hesitance to endorse “Medicare for all” or a so-called “Green New Deal,” concluding that she’d prefer a nominee “with sincere, well-attested antipathy toward Wall Street, oil and gas, welfare reform and war, who is willing to fight hard to win Medicare-for-all and drastically reverse our current course on climate change.”

It’s a pretty gentle critique, prefaced by praise for O’Rourke and his 2018 campaign staffers, who Bruenig compliments for building “a grass-roots army that put democracy — talking to constituents, listening to their points of view, inviting them to participate in the process not by mass mail but by name — first.”

Not exactly knives out, right? Not to the online Dem faction associated with the Center for American Progress, the thinktank founded by Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, whose acolytes think of themselves as defending the august tradition of practical Democratic liberalism from delusional, radical Bernie bros. Here’s CAP president Neera Tanden:

Bruenig’s piece in the Post on Beto is just the latest attack by a supporter of Senator Sanders on Beto: joining Jilani, Jacobin and Sirota. Feels a bit orchestrated and clearly they are worried. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 6, 2018

(Tanden is referring to critical pieces about O’Rourke in the leftist/socialist journals Current Affairs and Jacobin and some stuff that lefty pundit Sirota had tweeted about O’Rourke’s donors in the energy industry.)

And here’s CAP wonk Topher Spiro:

It's almost like there's a concerted effort to kill a Beto candidacy because attacks are focused solely on him. I don't know who our nominee should be but it's interesting that Beto is being attacked before he even announces. — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) December 6, 2018

Even as the person who wrote the afore-linked, 2020-curious post about O’Rourke, I have to say that describing a few leftist critiques of his policy positions as a “concerted effort” to destroy him is pretty far-fetched, as is the idea that leftist writers particularly care whether Bernie Sanders (vis a vis any other solidly progressive candidate) is the 2020 nominee. (After Bruenig’s piece was published, Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall complained about the left’s “cultic” obsession with Sanders and its purported belief that anyone who does not have “the pure Bernaic quality of Bernie” must be destroyed; Marshall then backtracked when it was pointed out that Bruenig’s article doesn’t mention Sanders at all, let alone endorse his prospective 2020 candidacy.)

But then again, I would also say that Intercept editor Glenn Greenwald probably also took things too far by describing Tanden’s support for O’Rourke as an act of world-historic anti-Semitism against Sanders:

Second election in a row she's rallying behind yet another Christian candidate in order to block the historic first of America's first Jewish President, while she strongly implies he's controlling the media with an invisible and coordinated conspiracy. Not a good look. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 6, 2018

Wow!

And even though it’s actually from a month ago, I also need to highlight this tweet by #resistance super-poster Leah McElrath, because no discussion of going way too far in a Beto-related tweet would be complete without it (here’s who Richard Ojeda is):

Ojeda and Avenatti as candidates are like the guy who thinks good sex is pumping away while you’re making a grocery list in your head wondering when he’ll be done.



O’Rourke is like the guy who is all sweet and nerdy but holds you down and makes you cum until your calves cramp. — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) November 12, 2018

…

…

…

Wow! Wow.