You’ll find me in the (music) club: Music critic Carl Wilson wrapped up the 2018 Music Club today, finishing with a gift: a playlist of the many songs discussed in this year’s club. Previously, Ann Powers praised the year’s successful outsiders, Jewly Hight discussed the country women breaking Nashville’s rules, Jason King reflected on the ways the old influenced the new, and Jack Hamilton lambasted the musical stylings of Donald Glover and Bradley Cooper. Read it all here.

“Deeply troubling”: Congress should not confirm William Barr as the next attorney general. Even though he’s already served in the position (for H.W.), his recent actions are suspect—much like the president’s desire to have him in the office. Joyce White Vance is very clear on this: “The public perception will always equate Barr, if confirmed, with Trump’s desire to hold himself above the law.”

Down the frog to the rub-a-dub: How bad was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cockney accent in Mary Poppins Returns? Diane Gould, the Pearly Queen of St. Pancras herself, weighs in—and shares a bit of cockney rhyming slang and history.

The best of the best: Slate audience engagement editor Aria Velasquez looked at the numbers and rounded up the pieces that held our readers’ attention the most in this noisy year. If you haven’t read these yet, it’s not too late to catch up—although, fair warning, many of them are about the Supreme Court.

For fun: Unexpected uses of glitter.

Getting out me Uncle Ned for the New Year,

Nitish