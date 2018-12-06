Choice Beggars: Rock scholar Jack Hamilton explains why the Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet, celebrating its 50th birthday today, was the most important album of 1968, a year stacked with stellar music. The “mature, painstaking, and ferociously intelligent” LP was the first great “comeback” album—saving the Stones’ careers and forever altering the arc of musical history.

“Feminine might”: Women are the heroes of Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, triumphing over the cowardice and frailty of men. León Krauze says it’s a familiar story told in a new, technically astounding way—one that demands to be seen on the big screen.

Full disclosure: As a student at an evangelical middle school, Ruth Graham experienced a surprisingly sex-positive education, but premarital sex was still forbidden. So how did she deal with her pubescent feelings? By writing erotica about her future wedding night.

Codename kids: Joe Morgan is a developer who’s had enough with the current craze around teaching kids to code, claiming it reinforces misconceptions around coding and stifles childhood curiosity: “When we force kids to learn syntax, we reinforce the idea that if something is not a blatantly employable skill, it’s not valuable.”

