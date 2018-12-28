Barack Obama Includes Cardi B, Black Panther Among His Favorites of 2018

Former President Barack Obama addresses a crowd at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama posted his annual year-end list of his favorite books, movies, and music on Facebook. The criteria to include any item on the list seems pretty broad and includes ones he “found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved.” The former president said that doing the list at the end of the year also gives him a chance to highlight some names of talented people “some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before.”

At the top of the list of Obama’s favorite books, the former presidetn mentions Michelle Obama’s Becoming, which he says was “obviously my favorite.” Some other favorites include:

Books

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Educated by Tara Westover

How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt

Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen

American Prison by Shane Bauer

Movies

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Eighth Grade

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

Roma

Songs

“Apes••t” by The Carters

“Bad Bad News” by Leon Bridges

“Every Time I Hear That Song” by Brandi Carlile

“I Like It” by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

“My Own Thing” by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

“One Trick Ponies” by Kurt Vile

Read the full list here.