Barack Obama Includes Cardi B, Black Panther Among His Favorites of 2018

Former President Barack Obama posted his annual year-end list of his favorite books, movies, and music on Facebook. The criteria to include any item on the list seems pretty broad and includes ones he “found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved.” The former president said that doing the list at the end of the year also gives him a chance to highlight some names of talented people “some who are household names and others who you may not have heard of before.”
At the top of the list of Obama’s favorite books, the former presidetn mentions Michelle Obama’s Becoming, which he says was “obviously my favorite.” Some other favorites include:
Books
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Educated by Tara Westover
How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
Why Liberalism Failed by Patrick Deneen
American Prison by Shane Bauer
Movies
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Blindspotting
Eighth Grade
Leave No Trace
Minding the Gap
Roma
Songs
“Apes••t” by The Carters
“Bad Bad News” by Leon Bridges
“Every Time I Hear That Song” by Brandi Carlile
“I Like It” by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
“My Own Thing” by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)
“One Trick Ponies” by Kurt Vile
Read the full list here.
Support our journalism
Help us continue covering the news and issues important to you—and get ad-free podcasts and bonus segments, members-only content, and other great benefits.Join Slate Plus