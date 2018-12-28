Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
Get More of The Gist
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to The Gist
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On The Gist, Mike Pesca is leaving Facebook, mostly.
In the interview, Andy Serkis is here to discuss his newest movie, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, along with the film’s star Rohan Chand. They talk about the magic of working in motion capture, how it really isn’t all that different from other types of acting, and what it was like jumping on Christian Bale’s back. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is available on Netflix.
In the Spiel, finding the appropriate punishments for things like drones at the airport.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.