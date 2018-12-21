Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Amazon or marijuana?

In the interview, Andrew Yang has declared his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election, and his platform is universal basic income. But how does that work? Is there room for that and other progressive platforms like free college tuition or universal health care? Yang’s new book is The War on Normal People: The Truth About America’s Disappearing Jobs and Why Universal Basic Income Is Our Future.

In the Spiel, thought experiments and the extinction of the human race.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.