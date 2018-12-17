Inherent vice: Adam McKay’s latest film is a black-comedy biopic of Dick Cheney, arriving at a time when the zany, nightmarish years of the Bush II administration seem like forever ago. But does it work as an effective evocation of the era? Both Dana Stevens and Fred Kaplan argue it doesn’t; Stevens finds it too stylistically overwrought, while Kaplan claims the film fails as both history and satire.

Garden State grassroots: A proposal from New Jersey Democrats that would have allowed for more partisan gerrymandering of the state’s districts is dead. Who killed it? Not Republicans, but grassroots progressive activists who bucked their own party. Mark Joseph Stern explains.

Nuclear winter: Wikipedia just made one small change to the powers it grants administrators that could have huge consequences. Stephen Harrison tells us how the move, known as the “nuclear option,” could prevent Siri and Alexa from giving people bad information and what it means for the future of the community.

Bad company: Next Tuesday, as many sit down to open Christmas presents around the tree, Jennifer Traig’s family will be celebrating Bad Choices Day, a holiday of their invention on which anything goes: “For one day only, as long as it doesn’t hurt you or anyone else, you can do it.”

For fun: Watch the Saturday Night Live sketch that enraged Donald Trump.

More interested in crafting a parody than a manifesto,

Abby