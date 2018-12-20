The Gist

On The Gist, the government shutdown and Santa.

In the interview, Adam Conover joins us to discuss the latest season of Adam Ruins Everything, how they ruin things like guns and mattresses, the mistakes they’ve made along the way, and if there are any topics they aren’t allowed to cover. Adam Ruins Everything airs on Tuesday nights on truTV.

In the Spiel, Alice Walker, the New York Times, and narratives.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

