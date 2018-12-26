Taking sides: In 2016, Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric forced people to vote based on their racial views, or their sense of “who should America be for?” Many white Democratic voters responded by defecting for the Trump camp. Jamelle Bouie explains why this realignment is bad news for white Democratic presidential candidates in 2020—and might give black candidates an edge in the primary.

Back in my day: Rebecca Onion takes a very in-depth look at the ways and whys of children making their own toys, a long and largely lost tradition rooted in imagination, practicality, and moral significance. “But as with many things in the history of childhood, children’s toy-making was less idyllic than it seems.”

House of suffering: Exhausted by their jobs and inspired by home-transformation TV shows, S.L. Brown and her husband took some time off work to buy and flip a house of their own. They soon realized no one had told them how miserable it would be.

Insert dad joke here: Reading the news has long since ceased to be amusing, but Evan Urquhart dove back into the fray in order to teach his foster son about the importance of staying informed—which is easiest when you start with issues that are close to the heart. And speaking of being a good dad, 2018 had several movies that portrayed single fathers looking out for their daughters, from A Star Is Born to Eighth Grade. Jessica Stolzberg explains this cinematic trend as well as what families can take away from these depictions.

For fun: Neopets has a new lease on life as a millennial support group.

