Forever war: While several celebrations have been held this month to mark the centenary of the armistice, the effects of World War I have lasted far beyond its designated “end,” Emily Gioielli writes. Plenty of armed conflicts occurred in the aftermath of the war, and the political ramifications of those battles continue to shape European politics to this day.

Brave new world, if true: This week, Chinese researcher He Jiankui claimed to have created the world’s first genetically edited babies using the CRISPR technique. According to Mara Hvistendahl, this purported development has everything to do with power and informed consent and—contrary to what you may see in the press—nothing to do with Confucian ethics. “When people say that the usual rules don’t apply in China, they are really referring to authoritarian science, not some alternative communitarian ethics,” she writes.

Call It What You Want: News of Taylor Swift’s label change to Universal Music Group might not have been surprising, but hearing that she negotiated on other artists’ behalfs to get them more money certainly was. David Turner plainly states it: Swift is a labor radical, and she has been one for years.

Human capital: In the latest Future Tense Fiction story, “Overvalued” by American Vandal writer Mark Stasenko, people are investments to be bought, sold, and even shorted on the Prodigy Market. What could go wrong?

Sia’s coming for us: Sia’s Christmas album, Everyday Is Christmas, received a lukewarm critical reception upon release but gained an enthusiastic cult following, with one fan referring to it as “THE BEST Christmas album of ALL TIME.” Author Siobhan Adcock, a self-professed Everyday Is Christmas cult member, analyzes what makes the album so special to her and its devoted listeners.

For fun: Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mean Girls.

