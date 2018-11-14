A unique war memorial marking the centenary of the end of World War I at Erlestoke Prison on Tuesday in Wiltshire, England. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

No quiet for the western front: On the centenary of the end of World War I, Rebecca Onion states that it’s important we remember the “Great War” for what it actually was: an unnecessary conflict that helped give rise to fascism and further bloodshed, not a noble battle to be exalted.

It can’t get less boring: Crystal City’s vast ghost town of an underground mall is home to the Washington area’s only puppet dealer. The northern Virginia neighborhood, which has been named one of Amazon’s new HQ2s, also boasts one of the few remaining revolving restaurants and a stellar breakfast joint that also happens to be a strip club. That’s … about it. In other words, Benjamin Freed writes, Crystal City is the perfect blank canvas for a corporate behemoth like Amazon to remake in its own image.

A promise, not a threat: Donald Trump might be blowing smoke about canceling birthright citizenship with an executive order, but the U.S. has a long history of withholding citizenship from “non-citizen U.S. nationals” dating all the way back to the 19th century. Sam Erman and Neil Weare—who are both involved on the plaintiffs’ behalf in a lawsuit arguing that American Samoans should have citizenship—break it down.

Pete Failson: Pete Davidson is no good at sketch comedy, as he himself admits—and yet, he’s become Saturday Night Live’s most-visible star this season, a consistently viral presence behind the “Weekend Update” desk. Eric Harvey analyzes what exactly makes Davidson’s shtick so appealing.

For fun: The Gashlycrumb Tinies.

