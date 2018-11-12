Trumpcast

Post-Election Truths of the Caravan

The migrant caravan story was all over media during the election, but now you don’t hear much. Here’s what the pundit machine missed.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

León Krauze talks to Karla Zabludovsky, Mexico bureau chief and Latin America correspondent for BuzzFeed News, who has been on the ground with the migrant caravan the conservative media focused on so heavily this election. They explore how the caravan formed, how the coverage began, Mexico’s treatment of Central Americans, and one important, non-hype message people should take away from this story.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Maria Ochoa and A.C. Valdez.

Donald Trump Immigration Media Podcasts Politics