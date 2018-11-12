To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
León Krauze talks to Karla Zabludovsky, Mexico bureau chief and Latin America correspondent for BuzzFeed News, who has been on the ground with the migrant caravan the conservative media focused on so heavily this election. They explore how the caravan formed, how the coverage began, Mexico’s treatment of Central Americans, and one important, non-hype message people should take away from this story.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Maria Ochoa and A.C. Valdez.