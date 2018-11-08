White House Revokes CNN Reporter Jim Acosta’s Media Credentials After Heated Exchange

BREAKING: White House aide grabs and tries to physically remove a microphone from CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta during a contentious exchange with President Trump at a news conference. pic.twitter.com/fFm7wclFw2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2018

After a heated exchange during President Trump’s post-midterm press conference, the White House, in an extraordinary move, revoked CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials Wednesday night. Acosta tweaked Trump, when he questioned the president’s characterization of the caravan of migrants during the campaign as an “invasion.” Trump sparred with the generally punchy reporter briefly, getting in a dig about CNN’s ratings, before trying to move on. During the exchange, Acosta rebuffed an attempt by a press aide to take his mic, saying “excuse me ma’am,” while moving on to another question about the Russia investigation. “That’s enough. That’s enough. … Put down the mic,” Trump responded. “I’ll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN…The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. And the way you treat other people is horrible.”

Later on Wednesday, in response, the White House yanked Acosta’s press credential, referred to as a “hard pass.”

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

Acosta took a video of the interaction where he was suddenly denied entry back onto the White House grounds.

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

The White House issued a statement that emphasized Acosta’s “placing his hands” on the press aide, who was apparently an intern. That is a gross overstatement of the interaction.

Here is a video of the interaction for the world to see: pic.twitter.com/us8u5TWzDz — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 8, 2018

Sarah Sanders issued this statement:

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern... — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

CNN pushed back against the White House and its description of events:

It seems unlikely the move is a permanent one, if only because Trump needs CNN in the room in order to speak to his base. The network is basically a Swiss Army knife-like proxy for anything and everything Trump wants to rail against on a given day. Without Acosta or CNN or the White House press corps hounding Trump, it’s harder to play to the conservative sense of grievance that their guy isn’t getting treated fairly. In the short-term, the move was more performative than anything really; a chance for the Trump White House to look tough for a base that prizes toughness—real or imagined—above all else, and whose machismo took a hit last night.