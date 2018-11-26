Unchristian: White evangelical Protestants, Will Saletan writes, are contorting themselves and their values, particularly on immigration, race, and poverty, to support politicians like Trump. Saletan digs into the polling data to see where things went wrong.

Roll on, Mississippi: Tuesday is the runoff election between Mississippi Senate candidates Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy—and it’s closer than expected. The state hasn’t elected a Democrat (in this race, Espy) to the Senate in three decades, but things aren’t looking great for Hyde-Smith following a series of racist, Confederacy-embracing comments. Josh Voorhees breaks down how this election could look a lot like last year’s attention-grabbing Alabama Senate race between Doug Jones and Roy Moore.

“They voted for a person, not for a party”: Christina Cauterucci sat down with her middle school guidance counselor, Sue Mullen, who just became the first Democratic state rep elected in Bedford, New Hampshire, since 1934. How was this political newcomer able to flip such an extremely Republican town?

Workers united: Recent employee walkouts at companies like Google and Facebook have caused both companies to rethink their policies on forced arbitration, allowing their staffers to litigate sexual harassment claims in court instead of within company boundaries. Luke Norris says this is an example that should be taken up by workers across the country in standing up for their labor rights.

For fun: What message is Melania Trump sending with her red Christmas trees of death?

Casting menacing shadows,

Abby