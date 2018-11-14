Whistlestop

Tip and the Gip: Part 1

Republican President Ronald Reagan and Democratic Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill were friends, at least after 6 p.m.

This episode of Whistlestop visits 1981, when Republican President Ronald Reagan, after surviving an assassination attempt, received a warm visit from the Democratic Speaker of the House, Tip O’Neill.

