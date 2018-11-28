Whistlestop

Tip and the Gip: Part 2

Republican President Ronald Reagan and Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neill demonstrate how bipartisanship can lead to compromise when it comes to Social Security.

This episode of Whistlestop travels back to Dec. 16, 1981 when President Ronald Reagan signs Executive Order 12335, creating the National Commission on Social Security Reform.

