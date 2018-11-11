Watch Topless Female Protester Charge Trump Motorcade in Paris

A topless female protester managed to slip past heavy security Sunday and run toward the motorcade carrying President Donald Trump down the Champs-Élysées in Paris en route to a ceremony marking 100 years since the end of World War One. The woman, who had the words “Fake Peacemaker” written on her chest, came within a few feet of Trump’s motorcade but was quickly grabbed by police. The fact that the protester was able to get so close to the presidential motorcade immediately raised questions about security at the event that involved more than 60 world leaders.
The feminist activist group Femen, which is based in Paris and is known for staging topless protests at big events, claimed credit for the incident. French authorities said they detained three women from Femen for “sexual exhibition.” Video shows that the other two women managed to jump over the barricades but didn’t make it very far before they were detained by police. They had the phrase “Hypocrisy Parade” written on their chest, and at least one of them had “Gangsta Party” scrawled across her back, according to photos posted on Twitter. The three women are in custody pending investigation but Interior Minister Christophe Castaner insisted Trump’s security had “in no way been threatened.” There are reports that at least one of the three women was able to cross security barriers by pretending to be a photographer.
If you think Slate’s election coverage matters…
Support our work: become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus