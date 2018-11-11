Watch Topless Female Protester Charge Trump Motorcade in Paris

A protester tries to jump into the motorcade of President Donald Trump on his way to the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day in Paris, France on November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A topless female protester managed to slip past heavy security Sunday and run toward the motorcade carrying President Donald Trump down the Champs-Élysées in Paris en route to a ceremony marking 100 years since the end of World War One. The woman, who had the words “Fake Peacemaker” written on her chest, came within a few feet of Trump’s motorcade but was quickly grabbed by police. The fact that the protester was able to get so close to the presidential motorcade immediately raised questions about security at the event that involved more than 60 world leaders.

Une activiste FEMEN face à la voiture de Trump, remontant les Champs Élysée, dénonçant l’hypocrisie de cette cérémonie du 11 novembre. pic.twitter.com/6n6216EdCf — FEMEN (@Femen_France) November 11, 2018

Apres la double attaque sextrémiste de #FEMEN contre le cortège blindé de #Trump. Les 3 activistes qui ont réussi à interférer le passage de la Cadillac présidentielle sont actuellement en GAV. Elles sont taxées d’Exhibition Sexuelle ...et d’entrave à la circulation ! #11novembre pic.twitter.com/2v8fMmk8nb — FEMEN (@Femen_France) November 11, 2018

The feminist activist group Femen, which is based in Paris and is known for staging topless protests at big events, claimed credit for the incident. French authorities said they detained three women from Femen for “sexual exhibition.” Video shows that the other two women managed to jump over the barricades but didn’t make it very far before they were detained by police. They had the phrase “Hypocrisy Parade” written on their chest, and at least one of them had “Gangsta Party” scrawled across her back, according to photos posted on Twitter. The three women are in custody pending investigation but Interior Minister Christophe Castaner insisted Trump’s security had “in no way been threatened.” There are reports that at least one of the three women was able to cross security barriers by pretending to be a photographer.

#FEMEN faces #TRUMP car on the Champs Elysées in Paris to denounce this gangster party, faking to celebrate peace and end of WW1. #FEMEN believes that restoring world peace with those who are responsible for the ongoing wars is hypocritical. pic.twitter.com/9LfHNM3uJf — FEMEN (@Femen_France) November 11, 2018