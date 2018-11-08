To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks voter suppression in the 2018 midterm elections with Ari Berman, senior reporter at Mother Jones covering voting rights and author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America. Also, the significance of Kris Kobach’s defeat and Florida returning voting rights to ex-felons.

Further Reading:

• Tuesday Was a Huge Night for Expanding Voting Rights

• The Man Behind Trump’s Voter-Fraud Obsession

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Shirley Chan and A.C. Valdez.