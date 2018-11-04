Mayor of Small Town in Utah Killed in Afghanistan “Insider Attack”

A screenshot of a news report on local Fox affiliate KSTU announcing the death of Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah on Nov. 3, 2018. KSTU

The latest victim of an “insider attack” in Afghanistan was the mayor of North Ogden, Utah. Brent Taylor, 39, had taken leave from his job as small town mayor to go to Afghanistan as part of Utah’s National Guard and was killed Saturday in Kabul, apparently by a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. The attacker was immediately killed by Afghan forces. It marked the second deadly “insider attack” in Afghanistan in less than a month.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox identified the dead servicemember as Taylor, a married father of seven. “I hate this,” Cox wrote on Facebook. “I’m struggling for words. I love Mayor Taylor, his amazing wife Jennie and his seven sweet kids. Utah weeps for them today. This war has once again cost us the best blood of a generation.” Taylor had been mayor of the town of 17,000 people since 2013.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, called Taylor a “hero, a wonderful father and a dear friend” while Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said he was “heartbroken” at the news. Taylor was sent to Afghanistan as part of an advisory team to train an Afghan commando battalion.

Hatch on the death of North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor:



“Brent was a hero, a patriot, a wonderful father, and a dear friend. News of his death in Afghanistan is devastating. My prayers and love are with Jennie and his 7 young children. His service will always be remembered.” pic.twitter.com/UHHbhTciYo — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) November 3, 2018

When Taylor got the order to deploy to Afghanistan in January, he went on Facebook and did a live video to explain the situation to his constituents. “Serving as the mayor of North Ogden city has been one of the greatest honors of my life and the highlight of my civilian professional career,” he said at the time. “Service is really what leadership is all about.” When he deployed in mind-January, police “escorted Taylor and his family around town as hundreds of residents lined the streets to see him off,” reports the Salt Lake Tribune. Taylor, who had already served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan was expected to be in Afgahnistan for one year.