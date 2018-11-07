The Good Fight Podcast

The Road to Fascism

The case for—and against—calling Donald Trump a fascist.

By

A Nazi rally in Georgia.
Members and supporters of the National Socialist Movement hold a rally on April 21 in Newnan, Georgia.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Listen to Tim Snyder:

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Tim Snyder, the Richard C. Levin professor of history at Yale, about the roots of populism, the role of social media, the nature of propaganda, and whether fascism is the right analogy for understanding contemporary America.

