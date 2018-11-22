To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

León Krauze talks to Scott G. Knowles, disasters and public policy expert and author of the book The Disaster Experts: Mastering Risks in Modern America, about Trump’s response to the California wildfires and other disasters from a policy perspective, the realities of what it takes to effectively manage these events, and calling out the lighter-fluid effect Trump’s words have on people and policy.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.