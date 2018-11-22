Trumpcast

The Disaster of Trump’s Disaster Management

His response to wildfires and other disasters makes things worse.

By

León Krauze talks to Scott G. Knowles, disasters and public policy expert and author of the book The Disaster Experts: Mastering Risks in Modern America, about Trump’s response to the California wildfires and other disasters from a policy perspective, the realities of what it takes to effectively manage these events, and calling out the lighter-fluid effect Trump’s words have on people and policy.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

