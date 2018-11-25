Trump Celebrates Lower Oil Prices: “Thank You President T”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sit down for Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on November 22, 2018. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

President Donald Trump ended the Thanksgiving weekend by once again expressing gratitude for himself. On Sunday, it was specifically due to oil prices. “So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T),” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)!”

So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

Trump’s tweet came days after he thanked Saudi Arabia for lower oil prices in a tweet. And just like that Wednesday tweet, on Sunday the president said the decline in oil prices was “like a big tax cut.”

Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82. Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

The Sunday tweet marked the second time over the Thanksgiving weekend that Trump expressed gratitude for himself. When a reporter asked Trump on Thursday what he was most grateful for, Trump began by saying his family before turning attention to himself. “For having made a tremendous difference in this country,” Trump said. “I’ve made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you wouldn’t believe it.”

REPORTER: Mr. President, what are you most thankful for?



TRUMP: "For having a great family & for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I've made a tremendous difference. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office"



Completely beyond parody pic.twitter.com/XTYB8OuyK4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2018