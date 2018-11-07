Trump Holds Press Conference to Ridicule Republicans Who Lost

Ol’ Trump did a press conference in the wake of Tuesday’s House flip; the highlight of his prepared remarks was probably the segment above, in which he mocked members of his own party by name for losing their races. His premise was that every Republican who lost had not “embraced” him enough:

You have some that said, let’s stay away, let’s stay away. They did very poorly. I’m not sure that I should be happy or sad. But I feel just fine about it. [Florida’s] Carlos Curbelo, [Colorado’s] Mike Coffman. Too bad, Mike. [Utah’s] Mia Love. I saw Mia Love. She would call me all the time to help her with a hostage situation, being held hostage in Venezuela. But Mia Love gave me no love. And she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia. And Barbara Comstock was another one. I think that she could’ve won that race, but she did not want to have an embrace. For that, I don’t blame her. But she lost, substantially lost. [Illinois’] Peter Roskam didn’t want the embrace. [Minnesota’s] Erik Paulsen didn’t want the embrace. And in New Jersey, I think that he could have done well, but didn’t work out too good—[Senate candidate] Bob Hugin, I feel badly. That is something that could’ve been won. [New York’s] John Faso, those are some of the people that decided for their own reason not to embrace whether it is me or what we stand for.

Too bad! Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Costello, who decided not to run for re-election in a tough district more or less because he foresaw that this exact thing would happen to him, reacted on Twitter:

To deal w harassment & filth spewed at GOP MOC’s in tough seats every day for 2 yrs, bc of POTUS; to bite ur lip more times you’d care to; to disagree & separate from POTUS on principle & civility in ur campaign; to lose bc of POTUS & have him piss on u. Angers me to my core. — Ryan Costello (@RyanCostello) November 7, 2018

For the record, a number of Trump-backed candidates who had definitely embraced him— among them Georgia Rep. Karen Handel, California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, Montana Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette—did in fact lose on Tuesday.

Too bad! Sorry about that, Mia!