What is Trump Thankful For This Thanksgiving? Himself, of Course.

President Donald Trump visits with personnel at US Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet in Riviera Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

President Trump knows just what he should be thankful for this year. When a reporter asked him what he was “most thankful” for during a question-and-answer session at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the answer could have been obvious. After all, he had just finished talking on the phone with troops. But he didn’t even mention them. Still, at first it seemed like the answer was going to be the cliche you’d expect. “For having a great family,” he said.

But then the president went on to the real focus of his gratitude. “And for having made a tremendous difference in this country,” Trump added. “I’ve made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you wouldn’t believe it.”

REPORTER: Mr. President, what are you most thankful for?



TRUMP: "For having a great family & for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I've made a tremendous difference. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office"



Completely beyond parody pic.twitter.com/XTYB8OuyK4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2018

Trump spoke as if what he was saying was obvious and he claimed leaders from around the world have told him as much. “I mean you see it, but so much stronger that people can’t even believe it,” Trump said. “When I see foreign leaders, they say, ‘We cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago’.”

The upside of the answer? “He’s not lying,” Ian Bremmer pointed out on Twitter.

On this day of giving thanks, President Trump says he’s most thankful for President Trump.



Upside: He’s not lying. pic.twitter.com/GUHEql7gLn — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 22, 2018