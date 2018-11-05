What Exactly Is Donald Trump Implying About Kentucky, Here?

Donald Trump in Cleveland on Monday. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

As usual Donald Trump is off somewhere doing a campaign rally and riffing at length about whatever pops into his strange brain. On Monday the location is Cleveland and the topic is … something:

Trump on his time in Ohio as a young business guy: "I won't tell you...but I on occasion would be known to sneak into Kentucky, because I liked Kentucky. I like Kentucky for all the wrong reasons, but I like Kentucky. I like it." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2018

Hmm. Hmm. What? First of all, the big Ohio city that borders Kentucky is Cincinnati, not Cleveland. Second, Kentucky is known for bourbon—and, per a Slate staffer who grew up on the Ohio side, for having lower prices at its liquor stores—but by all accounts Trump has never been a drinker, even when he was younger, so it’s probably not that. So what does he mean?

Hypothesis: He was making an insinuation about the women of Kentucky being … solicitous … with their … physical affections.

Evidence:

• The locally popular phrase “Gettin’ lucky in Kentucky” refers to sexual intercourse that takes place in Kentucky. The “-tucky” suffix is also used in areas that border Kentucky to indicate lower-class status.

• Two Slate-related sources attest that the Covington, Kentucky area across the Ohio River from Cincinnati has (or at least at one point had) a reputation as a regional destination for debauchery.

• Trump is a sex creep.

Seems like a solid theory.

Incidentally, Ohio is where the guy who coordinated helicopter service for Trump casino high-rollers in the 1980s was initially charged with cocaine trafficking before the case was transferred mysteriously to Trump’s sister’s courtroom in New Jersey. Ohio, land of intrigue.