To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Virginia Heffernan discusses the murder of Jamal Khashoggi with Adam Coogle of Human Rights Watch. It’s a sobering reminder that the current administration seems to be turning a blind eye to human rights abuses.

Further Reading:

“World Leaders Should Reject Saudi Whitewash”

“Why the U.S. Has to Hold Saudi Arabia to Account for the Disappearance and Alleged Slaying of Khashoggi”

“Saudi Arabia: Reveal Fate of Jamal Khashoggi”

“Trump Administration Appears in No Hurry to Judge Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi Killing”

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by A.C. Valdez with help from Shirley Chan.