Trump: Mohammed bin Salman Is Fine

As you vote, spare a thought for state-sponsored assassination.

Virginia Heffernan discusses the murder of Jamal Khashoggi with Adam Coogle of Human Rights Watch. It’s a sobering reminder that the current administration seems to be turning a blind eye to human rights abuses.

Further Reading:

World Leaders Should Reject Saudi Whitewash

Why the U.S. Has to Hold Saudi Arabia to Account for the Disappearance and Alleged Slaying of Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia: Reveal Fate of Jamal Khashoggi

Trump Administration Appears in No Hurry to Judge Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi Killing

