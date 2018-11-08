What We Know About the Thousand Oaks Shooting Suspect

The Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, where at least 12 people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday night. David McNew/Getty Images

The gunman who killed 12 at a crowded country bar in Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday night has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long of Newbury Park, California.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said Thursday that Long was a former Marine and that sheriff’s deputies had been called to Long’s home in April. They found him “somewhat irate and acting irrationally,” according to the Associated Press. A mental health crisis team was then dispatched to Long’s home but concluded he did not need to be taken into custody, Dean said. The other incident in which Long came in contact with the Ventura County sheriff’s department listed Long as the victim of assault at a bar.

Long was reported to have arrived at the Western-themed Borderline Bar & Grill and started firing into the crowd at around 11:20 p.m. local time Wednesday. He reportedly shot employees at the front of the bar before setting off a smoke bomb and firing into the crowd. He is believed to have killed himself, police said.

According to CNN, he had entered the bar wearing all black and glasses, and he was carrying a Glock .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine that allowed him to fire more rounds than the gun normally allows. Witnesses have described the gunman as a tall white man.

According to CNN, Long served in the Marines from August 2008 to March 2013.

Authorities have not yet identified a possible motive.