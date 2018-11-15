To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

Get More Political Gabfest Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Political Gabfest Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Slate’s Political Gabfest via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss unfounded allegations of fraud in the Florida recount, decisions facing House Democrats about their leadership and agenda, and the lawsuit challenging Trump’s unprecedented appointment of Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Dan Sweeney for the Sun Sentinel: “Florida Recount: What’s True and What’s False”

• Annie Karni and Marc Caputo for Politico: “Florida Recount Gives Pam Bondi a New Shot at Trump’s Inner Circle”

• David A. Graham and Cullen Murphy for the Atlantic: “The Clinton Impeachment, as Told by the People Who Lived It”

• Neal Katyal for the Washington Post: “The Rules Are Clear: Whitaker Can’t Supervise Mueller’s Investigation”

• Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Conservative Lawyers Say Trump Has Undermined the Rule of Law”

• All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

• The Regeneration Trilogy by Pat Barker

• In Our Time by Ernest Hemingway

• Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad

• La Grande Illusion, directed by Jean Renoir

• The Collected Poems of Wilfred Owen

• The Rev. James Martin’s Facebook post discussing The Great War and Modern Memory by Paul Fussell

• Hardcore History: “Blueprint for Armageddon”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

John: Nick Kapur’s Twitter thread about a Japanese illustrated history of America from 1861.

Emily: Eli Hager for the Marshall Project: “The Courts See a Crime. These Lawyers See a Whole Life.”

David: Rebecca Boyle for the New York Times: “In Brazil, Animals Cross a Road of No Return”

Listener chatter from Drew Thurlow @drewthurlow: Vybarr Cregan-Reid for the BBC: “Why We are Living in the Age of the Chair”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss the centennial of the First World War.

Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest. Tweet us your cocktail chatter using #cocktailchatter or post it to our Facebook page. (Messages may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.