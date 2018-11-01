Trumpcast

Latinos, Voting, and the “Blue Wave”

Why there is, and isn’t, a coherent Latino vote.

León Krauze talks with Roberto Suro, professor of public policy and journalism at the University of Southern California, about the much-buzzed-about Latino vote and the 2018 midterms. And John Di Domenico returns with more tweets.

Podcast production by A.C. Valdez

