David Thomas of the L.A. Mission stirs a pot of collard greens to be served at the annual Thanksgiving meal for the homeless on Skid Row in Los Angeles on Wednesday Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Retrograde but futuristic: At first glance, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s time-vortexed television adaptations of Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may seem like classic ’50s idealization. But both shows bring a lot of attention to the decade’s problems, Elizabeth Skoski writes, and how those issues are still visible in our past, present, and future: “The longing for a romanticized past ignores the era’s segregation, sexism, and homophobia (or maybe it longs for those things, too, but never out loud).”

This is what you helped cause: Alfonso Cuarón’s film Roma features a dark moment in Mexican history, the 1971 Corpus Christi massacre, at a central point in the plot. Isabel Torrealba recalls the history behind the attack—including the United States’ complicity.

Don’t single me out: Bella DePaulo has never spent Thanksgiving with a husband or children, and that’s just how she likes it. In a thoughtful essay, DePaulo explains why she enjoys spending her life alone, analyzes societal stigmas against singledom, and debunks misconceptions about the happiness of single people.

Turkey trotting: Ruth Graham and Justin Peters take on Thanksgiving cuisine, Jordan Weissmann interviews one of New York’s busiest soup kitchens, the Outward podcast discusses family in all its forms, and Aaron Mak rounds up some Black Friday deals on Amazon. We’ve got a lot of Thanksgiving reading ahead.

For fun: Jamelle Bouie takes over Dear Prudence.

