Virginia Heffernan talks to Eli Stokols, White House reporter for the L.A. Times and political analyst at MSNBC, about Trump’s post-election mood and why it’s different from his other moods. Plus, his wildfire gaffes, a guess at who’s on the short list to leave the White House in the next few weeks, and why he still may have the support of some veterans.

