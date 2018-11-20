To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan talks to Eli Stokols, White House reporter for the L.A. Times and political analyst at MSNBC, about Trump’s post-election mood and why it’s different from his other moods. Plus, his wildfire gaffes, a guess at who’s on the short list to leave the White House in the next few weeks, and why he still may have the support of some veterans.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.