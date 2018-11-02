Texas Rep. Pete Sessions speaks to members of the media as he arrives for a Republican conference meeting on June 7 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Stinky Pete: Jim Newell reports on the narrow race in Texas’ 32nd Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Sessions and Democratic challenger Colin Allred. Although Sessions has been in Congress for nearly 22 years, the demographics within his district have majorly shifted over the past few years, and, like many other Republicans across the country, his seat may be in danger.

Seeing red: In the spring, massive nationwide teacher protests led to pay raises and other modest gains. Now, in Arizona, activists are trying to channel that energy to flip the state Senate with Democratic candidates focused on education. Molly Olmstead talked with a lot of fed-up teachers about their political awakenings.

Affirmative actions: As the trial over allegations of anti–Asian American bias in Harvard’s admissions process comes to an end, Aaron Mak reflects on the exasperation he’s felt covering it. It’s frustrating how thoroughly the university has failed to recognize decades of discrimination, and worse, that neglect could be threatening much-needed race-conscious admissions policies.

The most important race: OK, you can worry about the Senate and the House and the governors’ mansions, but Terri Gerstein writes that you should care most about the election of progressive state attorneys general—because they’ll protect your labor rights.

For fun: When Oprah comes knocking at your door.

YOU should go vote! And YOU should go vote,

Nitish