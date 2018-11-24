To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Ted Boutrous, who represented CNN and Jim Acosta in their case against the White House. Jim Acosta’s “hard pass,” or permanent press pass, was revoked by the Trump administration after Acosta clashed with the president at a Nov. 7 news conference. Dahlia Lithwick and Ted Boutrous examine questions of due process and free speech brought up by the case.

