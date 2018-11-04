Agriculture Secretary Purdue: Florida Governor’s Race “Is so Cotton-Pickin’ Important”

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks during a forum April 18, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A top official in President Donald Trump’s administration thought that the best way to describe the Florida governor’s race, in which the Democratic candidate is vying to become the state’s first black governor, was with the phrase “cotton-pickin’.”

“Public policy matters. Leadership matters,” said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said at a rally in Lakeland. “And that is why this election is so cotton-pickin’ important to the state of Florida. I hope you all don’t mess it up.” Purdue, a former Georgia governor, was in Florida campaigning for Ron DeSantis who is running against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

🚨 Wow: While campaigning for racist Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue manages to use the phrase “cotton picking” when making the argument against electing the first black governor in Florida’s history.🚨 #FLGov pic.twitter.com/zDmbqB50ua — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) November 3, 2018

DeSantis’ campaign declined to comment on the statement. “You would have to ask Governor Perdue about any of his remarks,” Stephen Lawson, a spokesman for DeSantis’ campaign, told Politico. “We were happy to have him in Polk County campaigning with us.“

This is not the first time a Trump ally has used the racially charged phrase. David Bossie, the president’s former deputy campaign manager, was temporarily suspended as a contributor fo Fox News after he used it on air. Bossie told Joel Payne, a black Democratic strategist, that he was “out of his cotton-picking mind.” Before Bossie could apologize, host Ed Henry characterized the phrase as “obviously offensive.” Fox News also issued a statement criticizing Bossie’s choice of words. “David Bossie’s comments today were deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate,” a Fox News spokesperson said. “His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of Fox News and we do not in any way condone them.”

Fox chyron: "Pundits call Trump supporters racist"



Fox contributor (and Trump supporter) to black guest during the segment: "You are out of your cotton-picking mind."



I mean... pic.twitter.com/jBnBmBcml7 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) June 24, 2018

Purdue’s choice of words to describe the Florida gubernatorial contest was particularly eyebrow-raising considering how race has played such a prominent role in the race. The day after the primary elections in the state, DeSantis called Gillum “articulate” and said voters should not “monkey this up.” DeSantis refused to apologize, insisting his choice of words had “zero to do with race.”

Uh Ron DeSantis just said FL shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing Andrew Gillum pic.twitter.com/nDPp3Hx7zc — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) August 29, 2018