Agriculture Secretary Perdue: Florida Governor’s Race “Is So Cotton-Pickin’ Important”

A top official in President Donald Trump’s administration thought that the best way to describe the Florida governor’s race, in which the Democratic candidate is vying to become the state’s first black governor, was with the phrase “cotton-pickin’.”
“Public policy matters. Leadership matters,” said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said at a rally in Lakeland. “And that is why this election is so cotton-pickin’ important to the state of Florida. I hope you all don’t mess it up.” Perdue, a former Georgia governor, was in Florida campaigning for Ron DeSantis who is running against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
DeSantis’ campaign declined to comment on the statement. “You would have to ask Governor Perdue about any of his remarks,” Stephen Lawson, a spokesman for DeSantis’ campaign, told Politico. “We were happy to have him in Polk County campaigning with us.“
This is not the first time a Trump ally has used the racially charged phrase. David Bossie, the president’s former deputy campaign manager, was temporarily suspended as a contributor fo Fox News after he used it on air. Bossie told Joel Payne, a black Democratic strategist, that he was “out of his cotton-picking mind.” Before Bossie could apologize, host Ed Henry characterized the phrase as “obviously offensive.” Fox News also issued a statement criticizing Bossie’s choice of words. “David Bossie’s comments today were deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate,” a Fox News spokesperson said. “His remarks do not reflect the sentiments of Fox News and we do not in any way condone them.”
Perdue’s choice of words to describe the Florida gubernatorial contest was particularly eyebrow-raising considering how race has played such a prominent role in the race. The day after the primary elections in the state, DeSantis called Gillum “articulate” and said voters should not “monkey this up.” DeSantis refused to apologize, insisting his choice of words had “zero to do with race.”
If you think Slate’s election coverage matters…
Support our work: become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus