Blocked: Once again, as in Columbine, Aurora, Sandy Hook, Pulse nightclub, and Las Vegas, the gunman who killed 12 this week in Thousand Oaks, California, used a high-capacity magazine. In 2016, Californians voted to outlaw these magazines, but a judge struck down the ban. The latest tragedy shows “how illogical, how callous to human life our Second Amendment jurisprudence has become,” writes Mark Joseph Stern.

Talkin’ Beale Street: Inkoo Kang interviewed director Barry Jenkins about his new movie, which is the first-ever English-language film adaptation of James Baldwin’s work. Their conversation also touched on viral videos of racism in action, the useful social function of Twitter, and Jenkins’ award-season matchups with La La Land and First Man director Damien Chazelle.

“We have reviewed your report carefully”: Vox co-founder Matt Yglesias got doxed on Twitter yesterday, and Twitter—as usual—did nothing. Will Oremus explains what that means for the rest of us without blue check marks.

One last yarn: In his final Interrogation for Slate, Isaac Chotiner talks to his friend Nate Cohn of the New York Times about what we should make of the midterm results—and what happened to the dreaded Needle on election night. (Give ’em hell, Isaac!)

For fun: A short scene from the first GIF film festival.

Now THIS is cinema,

Nitish