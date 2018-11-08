Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Broken Three Ribs in Fall, Supreme Court Says

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg broke three ribs on Wednesday in a fall and has been admitted to a hospital, the court said in a statement.
Ginsburg is 85 and has served on the Court since 1993. SCOTUS is currently in session; there’s no word yet on how much time Ginsburg might miss. (There is some recent precedent for a justice participating in votes without being able to attend oral arguments; while he was being treated for thyroid cancer before his death, former Chief Justice William Rehnquist voted in some cases after reading transcripts of court proceedings.)