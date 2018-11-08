The Slatest

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Broken Three Ribs in Fall, Supreme Court Says

Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the White House on Oct. 8.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg broke three ribs on Wednesday in a fall and has been admitted to a hospital, the court said in a statement.

Ginsburg is 85 and has served on the Court since 1993. SCOTUS is currently in session; there’s no word yet on how much time Ginsburg might miss. (There is some recent precedent for a justice participating in votes without being able to attend oral arguments; while he was being treated for thyroid cancer before his death, former Chief Justice William Rehnquist voted in some cases after reading transcripts of court proceedings.)

