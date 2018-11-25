Incoming Mexican Government Contradicts Trump, Says it Hasn’t Struck Asylum Deal

Central American migrants wanting to reach the United States line up for food outside a shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, near the US-Mexico border fence on November 24, 2018. PEDRO PARDO/Getty Images

Mexico’s soon-to-be government denied that it had reached an agreement with President Donald Trump’s administration that would have allowed asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their applications are processed. “There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the U.S. government,” future Interior Minister Olga Sánchez said in a statement. On Saturday evening, Trump sent a series of tweets previewing the policy. “Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court,” Trump wrote. “No ‘Releasing’ into the U.S….All will stay in Mexico.” He later went on to warn that he was ready to “CLOSE our Southern Border” if necessary.

Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court. We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No “Releasing” into the U.S... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018

....All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2018

The denial from the official of Mexican president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador came shortly after the Washington Post published a piece claiming the government that will take office next month supported Trump’s policy. The Post quotes the same future interior minister who later denied he story saying that “for now, we have agreed to this policy of Remain in Mexico.” She had called it a “short-term solution” because “the medium- and long-term solution is that people don’t migrate.”

Despite the denial, the Post is standing by its story saying that while it’s true that no official deal has been sealed, the incoming Mexican government “is amenable to the concept of turning their country into a waiting room for America’s asylum system.” The White House is optimistic that, if sealed, the waiting-in-Mexico policy could help deter migration. Senior officials from Mexico’s incoming government say the policy would simply formalize what is already happening. And U.S. officials say it could double the number of asylum claims that can be processed because it won’t face the current limit imposed by detention space.

Yet the proposal immediately raised the concern of human rights activists who worry the United States could be infringing on the rights of asylum seekers by forcing them to stay in some very violent Mexican border states. “We have not seen a specific proposal, but any policy that would leave individuals stranded in Mexico would inevitably put people in danger,” said Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney. “The Administration ought to concentrate on providing a fair and lawful asylum process in the U.S. rather than inventing more and more ways to try to short-circuit it.”