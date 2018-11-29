To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss the mounting number of liars related to Mueller’s investigation, President Trump’s confrontation with the courts over the border, and the lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s plans to add a citizenship question to the census.

• Amanda Holpuch for the Guardian: “Timeline: Trump and Associates Denied Russia Involvement at Least 20 Times”

• George P. Shultz and Pedro Aspe for the Washington Post: “How We Can Help the Migrant Caravan”

• Ross Douthat for the New York Times: “The Two-Emperor Problem”

• Peter Dreier for the American Prospect: “John Roberts (the Tortoise) Is Outrunning Trump (the Hare)”

• Emily Bazelon for the New York Times Magazine: “In Donald Trump’s Census, Who Counts?”

• Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: “Trump’s Crude Realpolitik”

John: Minwoo Park and Yijin Kim for Reuters: “South Koreans Lock Themselves Up to Escape Prison of Daily Life” and “Nuns Fret Not at Their Convent’s Narrow Room” by William Wordsworth



Emily: Sarah Ruiz-Grossman for HuffPost: “Earlonne Woods, Co-Host Of Ear Hustle Podcast, Has Sentence Commuted”



David: Julie K. Brown for the Miami Herald: “Cops Worked to Put Serial Sex Abuser in Prison. Prosecutors Worked to Cut Him a Break”



Listener chatter from Matt Cady @realmateofeo: A short video about all the thought that went into the transition from rotary to dial phones: Phone Buttons - Numberphile.



For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss which moment they would change if they could choose one in American history.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.