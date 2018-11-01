To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, John Dickerson, and guest David Axelrod discuss the intersections of politics and violence and also Trump’s attempts to steer the election coverage leading up to the midterms.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• Jonathan Weisman, author of (((Semitism))): Being Jewish in America in the Age of Trump, on the “New York Times’ The Daily: “The Re-Emergence of American Anti-Semitism”

• George T. Conway III and Neal Katyal for the Washington Post: “Trump’s Proposal to End Birthright Citizenship is Unconstitutional”

• New York magazine: “12 Young People on Why They Probably Won’t Vote”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

Emily: Neil Vigdor and Shawn R. Beals for the Hartford Courant: “Republican Campaign Mailer Fuels Anti-Semitism Complaints in State Senate Race”; David DesRoches for NPR: “Political Mailer Prompts Claims of Anti-Semitism In Conn. State Senate Race”

John: Kevin Cullen and Shelley Murphy for the Boston Globe: “The Long, Deadly Career of James J. ‘Whitey’ Bulger”

David: Friday Night Lights; Brette Warshaw’s newsletter “What’s the Difference?”

Listener chatter from Alex Medina @medinakansas: New York magazine: “The Class of 1946–2018: Twenty-Seven School-Shooting Survivors Bear Their Scars, and Bear Witness”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss their favorite election stories.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.