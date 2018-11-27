Trumpcast

Trump’s Ex-Associates Hit the Courts

Catching up on George Papadopoulos, Jerome Corsi, and Roger Stone.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Elie Honig—CNN legal analyst and former federal and state prosecutor for the Southern District of New York—about Papadopoulos, proper sentencing for white-collar crime, and speculations on the timing of Mueller indictments post-Thanksgiving.

Further reading:

George Papadopoulos to Start 14-Day Prison Sentence Monday

Democrats’ Victory in House Provides Crucial Protection for Mueller

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Podcasts Russia Election Meddling