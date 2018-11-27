To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Elie Honig—CNN legal analyst and former federal and state prosecutor for the Southern District of New York—about Papadopoulos, proper sentencing for white-collar crime, and speculations on the timing of Mueller indictments post-Thanksgiving.

Further reading:

• George Papadopoulos to Start 14-Day Prison Sentence Monday

• Democrats’ Victory in House Provides Crucial Protection for Mueller

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.