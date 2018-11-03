Former President Barack Obama talks with Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (R) after they ordered lunch at the Coyo Taco restaurant on November 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is on the campaign trail, and his way of dealing with hecklers amounts to yet another way he is the polar opposite of his successor. While President Donald Trump likes to get aggressive with hecklers and has even encouraged supporters to resort to violence to shut them up, Obama favors a decidedly more civilized approach that is often a joy to watch.

Hecklers interrupted Obama repeatedly during a rally in Miami on Friday. At one point, a heckler interrupted Obama just as he was warning the crowd about the dangers of divisive politics. And that seemed to be the final straw for Obama, who couldn’t help but wonder why the supporters of the party who currently control the White House and both houses of Congress are so angry. “Why is it that the folks who won the last election are so mad all the time?” he asked. “When I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good.”

"Why is it that the folks that won the last election are so mad all the time?" former Pres. Obama asks at Miami rally.



"When I won the presidency, at least my side felt pretty good." https://t.co/7C4hl2rViA pic.twitter.com/drNOxRXbPt — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 2, 2018

Earlier, Obama wondered what the purpose was of interrupting a political speech like that anyway. “Listen, here’s the deal,” Obama said. “If you support the other candidates, then you should go support the other candidates.”

That retort came after Obama had already essentially laughed off hecklers. “Sir, sir, don’t curse in front of kids, come on. Don’t do that in front of them, come on,” Obama calmly responded to one heckler. “You know what? This is what I look forward to, is having a few hecklers to get me back in the mood. You know, it’s like, I enjoy that. You always gotta have a few in order to know that you’re on the campaign trail.”

"Don't curse in front of kids, come on," former Pres. Barack Obama tells a heckler in Miami, Florida.



"This is what I look forward to, is having a few hecklers to get me back in the mood," he jokes. https://t.co/oE0zczjPDR pic.twitter.com/gNCLWSRCkd — ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2018