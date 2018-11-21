Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, a historian at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Why not?

When a young Peter Sagal was labeled “not great at sports,” it didn’t sit well with him. But if that drove him to running in the first place, he now has plenty of reasons to keep up the pace—not the least of which is that it’s a good thing to think, talk, and write about. Sagal is the host of NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and the author of The Incomplete Book of Running.

In the Spiel, Trump’s jobs numbers from Saudi arms deals come from nowhere other than (sorry) the presidential tuchus.

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.