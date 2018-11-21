The Gist

The Many, Many Ways to Think About Running

Humorist Peter Sagal doesn’t have a runner’s build, but he does have plenty of reasons to lace up.

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

Listen to The Gist via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play

On The Gist, a historian at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Why not?

When a young Peter Sagal was labeled “not great at sports,” it didn’t sit well with him. But if that drove him to running in the first place, he now has plenty of reasons to keep up the pace—not the least of which is that it’s a good thing to think, talk, and write about. Sagal is the host of NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! and the author of The Incomplete Book of Running.

In the Spiel, Trump’s jobs numbers from Saudi arms deals come from nowhere other than (sorry) the presidential tuchus.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Jamal Khashoggi Journalism Podcasts Saudi Arabia Sports White House