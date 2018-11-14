NFL Pulls Plug on Mexico City Chiefs-Rams Game After Field Conditions Deemed Unsafe

Unreal. Here’s the field in Mexico pic.twitter.com/DFPaXKfB2r — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) November 13, 2018

The NFL, on Tuesday, announced it had decided to move this week’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams out of Mexico City because concerns about the state of the field at Azteca Stadium. The new hybrid turf-grass field that has only been in place since May had large divots and bald patches, showing extreme wear after recent rains, a Shakira concert, and soccer matches of the local clubs Club América and Cruz Azul, causing concern among players about safety. Players began reaching out to union about the conditions and the Players Association sent an inspector to the Azteca to assess the playing surface, but the NFL preempted the inspection by agreeing in principle to pull the plug on the game.

Monday’s game will now be played in Los Angeles, as the game was scheduled as a home game for the Rams and the league requires franchises to keep their home stadiums available during international games as a contingency plan. The NFL is clearly keen to grow its international profile and along with London, which now hosts as many as four regular seasons games, Mexico is seen as a burgeoning market for the league. NFL games are already broadcast weekly for what the league says is a fan base of more than 7 million.

The relocation of a high-profile matchup between two 9-1 teams will blunt the league’s momentum south of the border, where the first NFL regular season game played abroad was held in 2005. That game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers drew 103,467 fans, the highest NFL attendance ever at the time. Despite the turnout, the league was dissatisfied with the infrastructure for putting on the game from subpar locker rooms to insufficient setup for the television broadcast. It was more than a decade before the NFL returned to Mexico City and the Azteca, which hosted the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans in 2016 and a New England Patriots-Raiders game last season.