Nate Cohn covers polls and elections at the Upshot at the New York Times. In the final episode of I Have to Ask, he sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the meaning of Tuesday’s election results, whether Democrats should feel hopeful about the Midwest, and what the numbers tell us about Trump’s odds of being re-elected in 2020.
Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.