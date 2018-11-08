I Have to Ask

I Have to Ask: The Nate Cohn Edition

The New York Times election guru on what happened Tuesday night, and what it signals about 2020.

Nate Cohn covers polls and elections at the Upshot at the New York Times. In the final episode of I Have to Ask, he sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss the meaning of Tuesday’s election results, whether Democrats should feel hopeful about the Midwest, and what the numbers tell us about Trump’s odds of being re-elected in 2020.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

