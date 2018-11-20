Nancy Pelosi. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Around 5:30 on Tuesday, after a bad day of press for Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi’s office sent out a news release that it would be restoring the House Administration Committee’s Elections Subcommittee. Its new chairwoman would be none other than Marcia Fudge, “a relentless advocate for the right of every citizen to vote, and for all votes to be counted as cast.”

It would be difficult to serve as both chairwoman of this critical new subcommittee and speaker of the House, a position for which Fudge, a vocal member of House Democrat’s anti-Pelosi faction, had been considering going after. So around the same time, Fudge’s office issued its own press release dropping the other shoe.

“Leader Pelosi has granted me the opportunity to create the record necessary to satisfy the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby County v. Holder, so that the protections of the Voting Rights Act will be reinstated and improved,” Fudge’s statement read. “She has also assured me that the most loyal voting bloc in the Democratic party, Black women, will have a seat at the decision-making table.”

“I am now confident that we will move forward together and that the 116th Congress will be a Congress of which we can all be proud,” the release continued. “I now join my colleagues in support of the leadership team of Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn.”

Fudge threw in the towel at the end of a workday in which she learned how difficult launching a speaker’s bid against Pelosi, with all the scrutiny it attracts, would have been. The news broke earlier in the day that Fudge had once written a request for leniency on behalf of Lance Mason, the Cleveland ex-judge who had been found guilty for beating his then-wife. He has since been arrested over suspicions of involvement in his now ex-wife’s death.

Yeah, time to take the subcommittee.

This isn’t over. Pelosi still has a math problem on her hands ahead of the January floor vote for speaker. Sixteen House Democrats released a letter Monday saying they were “committed to voting for new leadership,” and several others who aren’t letter-signing types have also pledged to do so. (Fudge, notably, wasn’t on the letter.) Under the latest projections, Democrats are looking at a 16-vote margin in the House.

But even though the fight’s not dead, this is a huge momentum-killer for Pelosi’s opponents within the caucus. Though they’ve been cautious not to put up a direct challenger to Pelosi, hoping instead that a leadership race could flourish once she recognized she couldn’t get the votes, Fudge stood as a well-liked alternative within the caucus who, helpfully, countered the argument that it was just “white guys” who were taking Pelosi on. The vote in caucus, which Pelosi is expected to win, will be held the week after Thanksgiving, and then Pelosi will have another five weeks to pick off however many of the remaining dissenters she needs. Don’t be surprised if the rest start scurrying for the lifeboats soon.