Multiple Victims Reported as Gunman Opens Fire in Mass Shooting at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital

Chicago police cordon off an area as part of an investigation on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

An active shooter at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital left multiple victims wounded and the shooter dead during an afternoon shootout with police Monday. A police officer is among the wounded, according to multiple reports. The shooting started outside and then carried on inside the hospital, according to witnesses. The gunman— identified as a 32-year-old male—shot his ex-fiancé, who was a doctor at Mercy Hospital, in the parking lot as she as arriving for work, according to the local ABC News affiliate in Chicago. The shooting reportedly began between 3 and 3:30 p.m. (Central Time); Chicago Mercy tweeted out an all clear an hour or so later.

A shooting took place at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center this afternoon. The shooting at Mercy Hospital is over. Chicago Police Department have secured the hospital and patients are safe. — Mercy Chicago (@MercyChicago) November 19, 2018

Eyewitness James Gray told ABC7 that the shooter was talking to a woman almost casually before he opened fire. “They were walking and talking and he just turned around and started shooting. It wasn’t a heated exchange. It was just like we’re talking now,” he said. The woman fell to the ground and the gunman stood over her, shooting her three more times before firing on an arriving police car, Gray told the Chicago Tribune.