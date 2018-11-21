To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and John Dickerson discuss what may be next for the Mueller investigation, the California wildfires, and new revelations about Facebook’s leadership team.

• Crystal Kolden for the New York Times: “What the Dutch Can Teach Us About Wildfires”

• Nick Sibilla for USA Today: “Inmates who volunteer to fight California’s largest fires denied access to jobs on release”

• Jamie Lowe for the New York Times Magazine: “The Incarcerated Women Who Fight California’s Wildfires”

• Sheera Frenkel, Nicholas Confessore, Cecilia Kang, Matthew Rosenberg and Jack Nicas for the New York Times: “Delay, Deny and Deflect: How Facebook’s Leaders Fought Through Crisis”

• Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to CBS: “We absolutely did not pay anyone to create fake news”

• William Turton for Vice: “We posed as 100 Senators to run ads on Facebook. Facebook approved all of them.”

• The New York Times’ The Daily: “What Facebook Knew and Tried to Hide”

• Eli Saslow for the Washington Post: “ ‘Nothing on this page is real’: How lies become truth in online America”

• Emily Yoffe for Slate: “Facebook for Fiftysomethings”

• Kate Julian for the Atlantic: “Why Are Young People Having So Little Sex?”

• The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis

John: “Snoop Dogg Accepts Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Gives Himself a Shout-Out: Watch”

Emily: [Emily chattered about her research into census workers which will inform her upcoming article with the New York Times Magazine.]

David: Michael Bloomberg for the New York Times: “Why I’m Giving $1.8 Billion for College Financial Aid”

Listener chatter from Jonathan Baude‏ @jbaude: Kevin Alexander for Thrillist: “I Found the Best Burger Place in America. And Then I Killed It.”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss whether Thanksgiving is a liberal or conservative holiday.

