Mother of Thousand Oaks Victim: “I Don’t Want Prayers. I Don’t Want Thoughts. I Want Gun Control.”

Heaping somehow additional heartache on the tragic murders at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California is the story of Susan Orfanos, a mother of one of the 12 killed in the attack on a college country music night at the bar. Orfanos told the local ABC News affiliate Thursday how her son, 27-year-old Telemachus Orfanos, had managed to survive the Route 91 Festival shooting in Las Vegas last year only to be killed Wednesday night when a man wearing dark clothing and a dark baseball cap opened fire into the crowd.

“My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home,” Susan Orfanos told ABC 7. “He didn’t come home last night, and I don’t want prayers. I don’t want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me any more prayers. I want gun control. No more guns.”