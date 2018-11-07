Ilhan Omar, newly elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on the Democratic ticket, arrives for her victory party on election night in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Kerem Yucel/Getty Images

Sessions over: The attorney general resigned at the president’s request on Wednesday afternoon. His tenure, Mark Joseph Stern writes, made “America a crueler, more brutal place. He was one of the most sadistic and unscrupulous attorneys general in American history.”

Mood Indigo: Last night, Democrats took back the House and some governors’ mansions, as predicted—but was it truly a blue wave? Jim Newell argues that this was a decisive election for Democrats, especially considering the severe structural disadvantages they faced. On the other hand, Josh Voorhees notes that, in terms of the numbers, 2018 more resembles a typical midterms cycle than it does the historical examples most often cited as party waves.

Exit strategy: As both parties try to claim victory in Tuesday’s election, it’s worth scrutinizing the exit polls to sort out the truth. Will Saletan parses all the data and concludes that Republicans may have dug themselves into a bit of an ideological hole: Voters aren’t as conservative as they might like.

It’s not all bad: It’s already feeling sort of far away, but Election Day was full of promise and good surprises. The history made overnight made Lili Loofbourow feel a little more hopeful, against all odds.

For fun: We elected a dead guy.

And we couldn’t even have one day,

Dawnthea